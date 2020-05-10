Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition launch in China on May 11

Beijing: Xiaomi has revealed that it is going to launch a new smartphone ‘Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition’ in China on May 11.

The official Redmi Weibo handle has shared a poster that gives first glimpse of the Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition.

The smartphone maker also shared that the upcoming device will be powered by a brand new Snapdragon 768G processor.

The Snapdragon 768G will just be a slightly upgraded version of the existing Snapdragon 765G SoC.

The core architecture remains the same, but Snapdragon 768G will reportedly feature a slightly higher clocked (625MHz vs 750MHz) Adreno 620 GPU.

The smartphone will come with a pill-shaped punch-hole display to accommodate two selfie cameras.

According to a listing on JD.com, the smartphone will sport a 6.67-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate,

The device is expected to house 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens.

The mysterious Snapdragon 768G SoC will be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.