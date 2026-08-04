Redmi K100 Pro design and key specs revealed

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Chinese smartphone maker Redmi is gearing up to launch the Redmi K100 Pro. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed key feature details about the Redmi K100 Pro through a series of posts on Weibo.

Redmi has confirmed that the K100 Pro will be powered by a new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V chipset, bearing the model number SM8850-1-AB.

The company claims the handset scored 4.09 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark. It will also feature a dedicated graphics chip and a 3D circulating cold-pump cooling system.

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The company has also confirmed that the K100 Pro will sport a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 185Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone will also be offered in a special Firefly Light Chaser color option, featuring a glow-in-the-dark finish. It will also be available in a White shade.

Both the Redmi K100 Pro devices are scheduled to launch in China on August 11. According to the company, the K100 Pro will be priced at around CNY 4,000 when it goes on sale in China. Pre-orders for both smartphones are already live in the country.