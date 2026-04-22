Redmi K Pad 2 launched with 8.8-inch screen, Dimensity 9500 SoC

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Redmi has unveiled the K Pad 2 tablet alongside the K90 Max smartphone. The device has a starting price of CNY 3,399, which is around Rs 46,751. The device is packed with a Dimensity 9500 chipset and has a 8.8-inch LCD screen. The Redmi K Pad 2 is a mini tablet packed with high performance.

Redmi K Pad 2 Specifications

The tablet features an 8.8-inch 3008×1880 LCD screen with 165Hz refresh rate. The display also supports up to 1,100-nit peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 on top. It’s powered by a MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with 8/12/16GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage.

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On the rear sits a 13MP camera, and on the front you get an 8MP snapper. The Redmi K Pad 2 has a 9,100 mAh battery with support for 67W wired and 22.5W reverse wired charging. It runs Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3.

Price in India

The K Pad 2 is priced at CNY 3,399 ($498) with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, CNY 3,799 ($557) with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and CNY 4,799 ($703) with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It’s offered in Deep Black, Space Silver, and Electric Violet.

Also Read: Tecno Pop X 5G debuts with 6,500mAh battery and Dimensity 6400 SoC