Redmi is working on three smartphones with 10,000 mAh batteries

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Redmi is reportedly working on three new smartphone that will feature a massive 10,000 mAh battery. This fresh information was reported by reliable tipster Digital Chat Station.

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared on Weibo that Redmi is currently working on three different smartphones which will all have a 10,000 mAh battery that will also support 100W wired charging. The battery used in these handsets will be single-cell.

The upcoming Redmi Smartphones with the 10,000 mAh batteries could be introduced in the mainstream Note lineup or the performance-oriented K series.

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However, it is yet to be known whether they will remain China specific or will be available in internationa market including India.

Redmi usually launches the Note lineup device months in advance in China or they seems to have different specification for the international market. The K series, on the other hand, is exclusive to China, but some of its members do sometimes launch internationally rebranded as Poco devices.

Which leads us to speculate that there’s a chance Redmi might launch the devices as a Poco or two with a 10,000 mAh battery in the coming months – but only in Asia.