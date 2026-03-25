Redmi is bringing a Note 15 Special Edition to India next week

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Redmi is all set to introduce a Special Edition variant of the Note 15 5G in India on April 2, 2026. The smartphone was showcased with a veil covering it in a new poster via an social media post.

The poster shows the device in a new color variant of the standard Redmi Note 15 5G. The teaser reveals a red faux-leather rear panel paired with a gold-finished frame.

Based on this, the Special Edition seems to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 15 5G New Year Cherry Red edition that was previously introduced in China.

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The device is expected to retain the same design and specifications as the standard model. This means it could feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, a dual rear camera setup led by a 108MP primary sensor, and a 20MP front camera.

It is also likely to pack a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The Redmi Note 15 5G Special Edition will be available for purchase via Flipkart in India.

Notably, Xiaomi India is also set to launch the Redmi 15A in the country on March 27.