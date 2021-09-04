Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro with 30-hour battery life launched in India; Check price, specs

Xiaomi has launched the latest affordable TWS earbuds, Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro in the Mi family alongside the new Redmi 10 Prime in India.

The new earbuds are a re-branded version of the Redmi AirDots 3 which was launched in China in February this year. The new earbuds has 30 hours battery life.

The earbuds feature Qualcomm’s QCC3040 chipset with aptX Adaptive codec support over Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and has an IPX4 rating.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Price

The price of Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is priced at Rs 2,999. The earbuds are available in Blue, Pink and White color options.

The new earbuds are set to go on sale via Amazon, Mi’s Store and Mi Home from September 9.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Specification

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro comes with Dual dynamic driver which helps to deliver naturally balanced sound output and offer multi-functional touch controls and smart wear detection.

The touch control will stop playing the music automatically after the earbuds were removed from the ear.

The earbuds has Qualcomm’s QCC3040 chipset and has Bluetooth v5.2 with support for aptX adaptive codec for connectivity.

It also has an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

There’s a fast pairing option for MIUI devices like the phones from Mi, Redmi or Poco while other Android and iOS phones will have to connect via the Bluetooth menu.

Each of the earbuds packs a 43mAh lithium-ion battery and the case packs a 600mAh battery, which is claimed to provide 30 hours of battery life. The earbuds has a Type-C port for charging.