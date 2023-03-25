Redmi Book 15E Enterprise Edition Laptop launched with Intel i7 Chip

Redmi Book 15E enterprise edition laptop has been launched in China. The laptop is stylish and lightweight, which makes it suitable for both work and play. As the name suggests, the laptop is built to suit the demands of today’s business users.

It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, Intel Core i7 H35 mobile processor and 16GB of DDR4 high-speed RAM.

specifications

The laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with the support of DC dimming. The brand further claims that the display used in the device does not flicker. Under the hood, powering the laptop is an Intel Core i7 H35 mobile processor with a 12MB cache and a maximum frequency of up to 5.0 GHz. The device comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 high-speed RAM and 512GB of M.2 SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 11 right out of the box.

The laptop features a built-in full-size touchpad and keyboard. The keyboard was a good-enough 1.5mm key travel distance, which will provide a good experience while typing. Additionally, the users can purchase a lifetime subscription to Microsoft office while checking out the device.

The brand has also added its own XiaoAI voice assistant. It can perform numerous tasks such as transferring files between devices, adjusting the volume, checking for emails etc. The company offers up to 3-years of warranty support for the latop from the date of purchase of the device.

The Chinese company has claimed that the laptop can easily handle all business needs. However, we don’t have any information regarding the pricing and availability of the device yet.