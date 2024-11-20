Redmi A4 5G budget phone launched under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi has launched a new affordable smartphone called Redmi A4 5G for the Indian market. The device is priced under Rs 10,000. The smartphone packs new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipsetalong with a 5,160mAh battery.

The Redmi A4 5G promises a host of upgrades in the sub-Rs 10,000 bracket.

Price, Availability

Xiaomi Redmi A4 5G smartphone price in India starts from Rs 8,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB model. The device also comes in a higher variant of 4GB + 128GB that is priced at Rs 9,499. The Redmi A4 5G smartphone will be available for sale in India from November 27, 2024.

Redmi A4 5G specifications



The new dual-SIM support Redmi A4 5G sports a glass body and is equipped with a 6.88-inch display that offers HD+ screen resolution but with 120Hz refresh rate. The screen gets a water drop notch which is common in this price range.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which is further expandable with a microSD card.

At the rear, the device comes with a single 50MP camera. For selfies, the device has a 5MP front shooter. Being a budget phone means you get the headphone jack as well. You also get the Android 14-based HyperOS version on the phone. According to the company, the device will get 2 more OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

The device carries an array of connectivity options including supports for Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5 and all the 5G bands. The device also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purpose.

The smartphone has a thickness of 8.2mm and weighs 212 grams. It is packed with a built-in 5,160mAh battery that supports 18W charging speed via USB C port. the company also packs a 33W charger in the box

Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 Air to be thinnest iPhone ever