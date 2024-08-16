Redmi A3x Android smartphone launched in India, offers Unisoc T603 SoC

Redmi A3x Android smartphone has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6999 (3GB + 64GB). On the other hand, the top variant gets 4GB RAM + 128GB storage gets a price tag of Rs 7,999. The device gets four colour options- Midnight Black, Ocean Green, Olive Green, and Starry White.

Specifications

The Redmi A3x offers a 6.71”dot drop display with a resolution of 1650×720. The contrast ratio is 1500:1 while the refresh rate is up to 90Hz. The brightness is 500 nits. The display gets a Corning Gorilla Glass protection. We get either 3GB/4GB LPDDR4X RAM along with 64/128GB eMMC 5.1 and Unisoc T603 SoC. The expandable storage is up to 1TB and the memory extension is up to 8GB.

Speaking about dimensions, the device has a height of 168.4mm and a width is 76.3mm. The thickness is 8.3mm. In terms of camera specifications, the primary camera is an 8MP camera while the secondary camera is an 8MP secondary camera. The front camera is a 5MP front camera and is housed in a water drop display.

In terms of battery, we get a 5000mAh battery which supports 10W charging. The charging port is a Type-C port. When it comes to security, we have a side fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock. Android 14 OS is offered out of the box and the device gets 2 Android major updates. It also gets 3 years of security patch updates.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, FM radio, 4G/3G/2G, dual SIM, microSD support, GPS, and much more. We get a 3.5mm headphone jack too. Sensors on the device include a virtual proximity sensor, accelerometer, electronic compass, virtual ambient light sensor, etc.