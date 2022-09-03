Redmi A1 with 5,000mAh battery to launch in India on September 6

Xiaomi subsidiary, Redmi has set the launch date for the Redmi A1 in India for September 6. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by an unspecified MediaTek chipset. The phone is claimed to offer a “clean Android experience. The microsite for the Redmi A1 shows the phone with a dual rear camera setup.

Apart from these, the upcoming Redmi phone will have a leather texture on the rear and a 5,000mAh battery. The Redmi A1 will be part of ‘Diwali With Mi’ launches, said the company.

Redmi A1 specifications

The Xiaomi subsidiary announced on Friday via Twitter that the Redmi A1 will debut in India on September 6 at 12 pm (noon). The company’s official website has a dedicated landing page for the smartphone. The page shows the rear and front end of the phone. The upcoming Redmi A1 is confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery. It will be powered by an unspecified MediaTek SoC.

As per the landing page, the Redmi A1 will sport a dual rear AI camera setup with an LED flash and the rear panel of the handset will feature a leather texture design.

Earlier, the Redmi A1 was spotted on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database with the model number 220733SL. It also appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website.

As per the listing, the Redmi A1 is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. It is said to measure 164.67mm in length and 76.56mm in width.

The Geekbench listing of the phone reportedly suggested that it could feature 3GB of RAM, and run on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The Redmi A1 has also spotted with the model number 220733SI on the Bureau of Indian Standards database as well, as per the report.

The smartphone will launch in at least three colour options. Redmi is yet to reveal other details, including the pricing of the device in India. We will get all details about the smartphone after the launch of the device.