Redmi 9 Activ to launch in India tomorrow; Redmi 9 Activ, 9A Sport storage, color options tipped

By WCE 6
redmi 9 activ price
Photo Credit: Redmi

Xiaomi has confirmed to launch Redmi 9 Activ in India on Friday (september 24). The Chinese company is also tipped to launch the Redmi 9A Sport along side Redmi 9A Activ tomorrow. The two phone is said to be launched under the Redmi 9 series of smartphones in the country.

However, the company did not reveal the Price and specifications of Redmi 9 Activ. The company also shared a teaser image of the phone that showcased the back view of the new Redmi phone.

The teaser image shows a dual rear camera setup on Redmi 9 Activ.

The new Redmi phone is expected to come as a variant of the original Redmi 9 that Xiaomi launched in August last year. While the Redmi 9A Sport is expected to be launched as a variant of the Redmi 9A.

MySmartPrice, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal also revealed that Xiaomi is working on two smartphones under the Redmi 9 series and revealed some of the key specification details and colour options of the Redmi 9 Activ and Redmi 9A Sport.

The leak has revealed both phones RAM, storage, and color variants.

Redmi 9 Activ variants and colour

As per the tipster, the Redmi 9 Activ is expected to arrive in two storage configurations such as 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone is expected to arrive in a Metallic Purple colour options.

The upcoming smartphone is expected to come with a 6.53-inch display, Helio G35 chip, a 13-megapixel dual-camera system, a 5,000mAh battery, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

The tipster did not mention whether it will have a similar or a different design as compared to the existing Redmi 9 models.

Redmi 9A Sport variants and color

The Redmi 9A Sport is also said to come in two storage variants such as the 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage. It is likely to launch in a Metallic Blue color.

The smartphone is also expected to feature a Helio G25 chipset, a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Redmi 9 Activ and 9A Sport is expected to be budget friendly smartphone with a cost around Rs 8,000 in India.

However, there is no information on the launch timeframe of the two devices.

