Redmi 17C 5G debuts with Dimensity 6300 SoC and 6,000mAh battery

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Redmi 17C 5G has now officially unveiled in Singapore after a premature retailer listing in Europe earlier this month. The Redmi device is the 5G counterpart to the Redmi 17C 4G. The device comes euipped with a Dimensity 6300 chipset and is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64/128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It also supports expandable storage via the microSD card slot and features a headphone jack.

Redmi 17C 5G is built around a 6.9-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and 810 nits peak brightness. There’s an 8MP front-facing camera which is housed inside a waterdrop notch cutout. The back brings a single 50MP main shooter.

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The software side is covered by HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 while the battery comes in at 6,000mAh and supports 33W wired charging. The phone also features IP64 ingress protection.

Redmi 17C 5G comes in black, brown (vegan leather) and purple colors. It’s listed at SGD 279 ($220) in Singapore and is expected to make its way to more markets in the coming weeks.