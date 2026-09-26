Redmi 17C 5G confirmed to launch in India on October 1

Advertisement

Xiaomi has confirmed the Indian launch date for the Redmi 17C 5G, which recently made it’s debut in Singapore last month. According to the company announcement, the Redmi 17C 5G will launch in India on October 1, 2026.

In addition, the company has also revealed some of the key specifications and color options for the Indian variant.

The Redmi 17C 5G Indian variant is expected to have an identical design to the model launched in Singapore.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi 17C 5G Indian model will feature a 6.9-inch LCD display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the device will sport a 50MP rear camera, as well as an 8MP selfie sensor at front.

The Redmi 17C 5G will be available in three colour options in India, named as Coffee Brown, Dark Night, and Purple Dawn.