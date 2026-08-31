Redmi 17 5G teased ahead of India launch with 7,900mah battery
The Redmi smartphone has already been launched in other markets and will be launching on September 3rd in India.
Redmi has teased the India launch of Redmi 17 5G and has also confirmed its large 7,900mAh battery and the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset.
The Redmi smartphone has already been launched in other markets and will be launching on September 3rd in India.
Key Specifications
- Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 5G
- Battery: 7,900mAh, 45W fast charging
- Camera: 50MP AI dual rear camera, 8MP selfie camera
- Display: 120Hz refresh rate
- Software: HyperOS 3
- Colours: Eternal Orange, Absolute Black and Endless Blue
- Other: 22.5W reverse wired charging, microSD support
The phone is expected to be positioned in the sub-₹25,000 segment, although its official India price will be revealed at launch.