Redmi 17 5G teased ahead of India launch with 7,900mah battery

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Redmi has teased the India launch of Redmi 17 5G and has also confirmed its large 7,900mAh battery and the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset.

The Redmi smartphone has already been launched in other markets and will be launching on September 3rd in India.

Key Specifications

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Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 5G

Battery: 7,900mAh, 45W fast charging

Camera: 50MP AI dual rear camera, 8MP selfie camera

Display: 120Hz refresh rate

Software: HyperOS 3

Colours: Eternal Orange, Absolute Black and Endless Blue

Other: 22.5W reverse wired charging, microSD support

The phone is expected to be positioned in the sub-₹25,000 segment, although its official India price will be revealed at launch.

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