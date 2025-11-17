Redmi 15C 5G important specifications leaked ahead of launch, know details

Advertisement

Redmi 15C 5G is expected to launch soon in India and some important specifications of the device has surfaced online. The expected price of the device has also been revealed by a tipster. The device is expected to be offered in three RAM options and 6000mAh battery.

Expected Specifications (according to leak)

According to a post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X, the price, RAM and storage configurations of Redmi 15C has been out. The base model of the device offers 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and is expected to be priced at Rs 11,500. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option would cost Rs 12,500. Similarly, the top-end variant i.e. 8GB RAM + 128GB storage would cost Rs 14,500.

The leak has also revealed that the device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC with 6000mAh battery. The display will have HD+ display with a notch.

The Redmi 15C has been launched in global markets and the device offers 6.9-inch (720×1,600 pixels) display. The touch sampling rate is up to 240Hz while the peak brightness is 810 nits. The device gets support for up to 1TB via MicroSD card. At the rear, the device gets dual rear camera setup (50MP + 8MP). A 6000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging is offered on the device. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.