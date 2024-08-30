Redmi 14C with Helio G81 Ultra SoC launched, offers 120Hz display
Redmi has introduced another affordable smartphone in the form of Redmi 14C. The device offers MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra SoC along with a stunning 120Hz refresh rate. The device is available in Czechia and is available in multiple colour options for customers.
The Redmi 14C smartphone gets a 6.88-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution. The refresh rate on the device is 120Hz while the peak brightness is 600 nits. The front camera on the device is 13MP and is placed in a water drop notch. The device is the f9irst one to get a Helio G81 Ultra SoC. The CPU configuration is Cortex-A75 and Cortex-A55 which are clocked at up to 2.0GHz. There is a presence of Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. RAM offered on the device is 4/6/8GB while the storage is 128/256GB. Users can increase their memory by using a microSD card.
When it comes to rear camera it gets 50MP primary camera along with auxiliary lens. The LED flash is present on the circular camera island. The device gets a 5160 mAh battery while the charging speed is 18W. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scammer on the device and it gets a headphone jack too.
Colour options available on the device are Midnight Black, Sage Green, Dreamy Purple, and Starry Blue. Price for the devices start at CZK 2999 for 4GB + 128GB and goes up to CZK 3699 for 8 GB + 256 GB.