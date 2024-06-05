Redmi 13 unveiled across global markets, offers 108MP camera with 16 GB RAM

Smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 13 device in the global market and the device shows a lot of promise. The device has been officially unveiled and it offers a 108MP primary camera and up to 16GB of RAM ( with RAM extension enabled).

Redmi 13

Redmi 13 features a massive 108MP primary camera and it is the first of its type in the Redmi number series. The primary camera gets a Samsung ISOCELL HM6, 1/1.67” sensor and it is coupled with 3x in-sensor zoom. The selfie camera on the device has been upgraded to 13MP sensor and it is an upgrade from the 8MP sensor that is present on the Redmi 12.

The device gets an upgrade in terms of battery backup (as compared to its predecessor) and now it supports 33W charging. The 2023 model offered just 18W fast charging. On the other hand, the battery capacity is 5030mAh. It can be charged from 0 to 100% in a just 62 minutes, claims the company. The Redmi 13 gets a 6.79” LCD display with FHD+ resolution. The refresh rate of the device is 90Hz just like its older device. Maximum brightness offered on the device is 550 nits. It is protected by Gorilla Glass. A Helio G91 processor powers the device. There is a stylish glass back design on the smartphone.

When it comes to configurations we get 6GB +128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The price of the device starts at $180 for the US market while in Europe it is offered at €200. Users can get the device in four attractive colours and that includes Midnight Black, Sandy Gold, Pearl Pink and Ocean Blue.

In terms of storage we get a microSD slot that can support up to 1 TB. There is an additional virtual RAM and the capacity is up to 16GB. We also get a 3.5mm headphone jack on the device. In terms of weight, the device weighs 205g along with IP53 dust and water resistance.