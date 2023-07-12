Redmi 12 to launch in India on August 1, Check the expected specifications

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 12 in India next month. The smartphone manufacturer has already announced the launch of the smartphone for the Indian Market. The company has revealed that the smartphone will be launching on August 1 and will feature a ‘crystal glass design’ along with a triple rear camera setup.

Even though the back of the smartphone is glass the frame is made up of plastic. “Introducing the perfect blend of beauty & innovation, # with and our style icon @DishPatani,” tweeted Redmi India on its official handle.

What will we get from the smartphone?

The Redmi 12 will be offered with a 6.79″ FHD+ Display that is offered with a 90Hz refresh rate. The resolution of the display will be 1080 X 2400 pixels. A punch hole is offered on the top of the screen and it houses the selfie camera.

When it comes to the processor of the smartphone, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor that will be paired with Mali-G52 GPU. Users will get 4GB/8GB RAM along with 128GB/256GB internal storage. Users can further expand the storage via a microSD memory card. The OS offered on the device is Android 13 based MIUI 14 out of the box.

In terms of camera, the smartphone will offer a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The battery offered on the device is 5000mAh along with 18W fast charging. In terms of connectivity options, we get 4G LTE, GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C port charging.

Redmi 12 is expected to be offered on Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and also on Amazon.