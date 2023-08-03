Reddit back after ‘major’ outage, fix implemented for error

San Francisco: Social discussion platform Reddit on Thursday said that it has “resolved” an issue causing elevated error rates.

According to the company’s status page, the “major” outage started early Thursday.

“We are currently investigating elevated error rates across Reddit,” it posted.

After about an hour, the platform posted, “A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results.”

In an update, it said, “This incident has been resolved.”

According to the company, this incident affected desktop web, mobile web and native mobile apps.

Taking to X, several users reported the issue.

While one user posted, “Did I forget to pay my internet bill or is Reddit down,” another said, “Reddit is down I’m going to bang my head against a wall until it opens.”

According to the online outage monitor website Downdetector, about 45 per cent of people reported problems while using the website, 42 per cent while using the app, and 13 per cent with the server connection.

On Downdetector, users’ reports peaked at more than 28,000.

Last month, the social discussion platform had faced an outage which caused elevated search error rates.

The outage lasted for about three hours.

As per Downdetector, 60 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application, 31 per cent while using the website, and 9 per cent with the server connection.

Also, the platform had fixed an issue causing inaccurate active user counting.

Meanwhile, in June, amid subreddits’ protest against the company’s new application programming interface (API) pricing changes, the platform had faced a brief outage.

The company had fixed the issue which caused problems while loading content.