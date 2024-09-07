Red Magic Nova gaming tablet announced; gets Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

When it comes to gaming tablet there are very few options. However, if you are searching for one you can get one from Red Magic. The company has announced new tablet called Nova. The device offers Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and that means that it offers one of the best SoCs in the current generation.

Red Magic Nova gets the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC that gets a clock speed of 3.4 GHz and is paired with up to 24GB of RAM. The storage on the device is up to 1TB. When it comes to display, the device gets a 10.9” LCD diagonal display along with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. The refresh rate is up to 144 Hz. On the other hand, the tablet gets super-resolution technology for Genshin Impact so that users will get increased visual fidelity.

The battery on the tablet is of 10,000 mAh capacity and the tablet is 10.9 inches. The battery support is up to 120W charging and the company has claimed that the device can be charged up to 50 percent in 15 minutes. For a full charge users need to charge up to 45 minutes.

In terms of camera specs, we get 20MP front-facing camera and a rear 50 MP camera. There is a 4-speaker system and x-axis linear vibration motor for improved gaming experience. There are special features for Peace Elite, Asphalt 9, PUBG Mobile, Knives Out etc. There is a 9-layer cooling solution on the device and the fan runs at 20,000 RPM. When it comes to hardware, the device offers aluminium, glass, RGB lighting, and much more. The device is offered in Cyclone and Snowfall colour options.

Price and variants

As of now, the tablet is available in China and in multiple options and includes 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB. It costs CNY 3999, CNY 4499 and CNY 5599.