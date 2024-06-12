Recent iQOO 13 leaks shows the price of the upcoming device

Smartphone manufacturer iQOO is looking forward to launch the iQOO 13 and the iQOO 13 Pro this year in China. However, when it comes to India, it is expected that the iQOO 13 will the only device to reach the country. For those who are unknown, the iQOO 12 is the predecessor of the iQOO 13.

The latest leak about the smartphone shows the expected price of the smartphone as it launches. Tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed important details about the smartphone in his latest leak. In his latest Weibo post, he mentioned that the iQOO 13 will be offered with flat OLED panel with 2K resolution. The screen size might be similar to the iQOO 12 in size i.e. 6.78-inch. The company has not yet revealed the actual screen size of the smartphone.

When it comes to the fingerprint sensor, the iQOO 13 will be offered with a single-point in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. This will be an upgrade from the optical in-display sensor offered in the iQOO 12. In terms of dust and water resistance, the iQOO 13 will offer IP68 rating.

Speaking about camera setup, iQOO will offer periscope telescope camera with 3x optical zoom. However, we are unsure whether the setup will be same as that of the iQOO 12 or not. The processor will be Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and is expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. The charging speed and battery capacity is unknown. Pricing of the smartphone is expected to be around CNY 3,999. However, for the international markets the price will be relatively higher.