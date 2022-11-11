Reasons not to buy an iphone, if you already own one

In case you already own an iPhone and are planning to buy a new one in just a gap of one or two years then it is time to reconsider your decision. There is no need to buy a new iPhone every year since the upgrades are minimal.

At a recent event, the iPhone co-creator Tony Fadell said that he himself uses an iPhone 12. He further added that the only thing one needs to understand is that indeed the invention of computers or mobiles was revolutionary but, all kinds of technologies reach a pinnacle either sooner or later. Hence he basically said that a “technological pinnacle” has reached.

Here are a few reasons that tech experts and geeks share to explain why it is not required to upgrade your existing iPhone to a newer model in every one or two years time. Read the details here and then decide if you need one.

The first thing that one needs to consider is updates, and by updates we mean iOS updates. it is worth mentioning here that an iPhone gets updates for years together. This means that the company is aware of the fact that most iPhone owners will not upgrade to a newer model every year. Hence, the makers continue with same kind of features for a considerable amount of time. The users regularly keep getting bug fixes, security patches and software upgrades. iPhone 8 that came in 2017 and above are made in such a way that they can get the iOS 16 software upgrade.

Another thing that you seriously need to think about the look and feel of the device before buying a newer model, basically the ones up to iPhone 8 plus. Other than that, the models after iPhone 11 basically have the same form-factor. So exterior wise the change is basically negligible in recent iPhone models.

The price factor of newer models of iPhones is considerably high. Though look is basically the same. If we take a look at iPhone 12 Pro, 13 Pro, and 14 Pro models, there is basically no difference in the looks. So basically there is no point of upgrading an iPhone from 13 to iPhone 14. These phones are basically at least for 4-5 years.

Then lets talk about performance upgrades, there are basically no noticeable or worth mentioning performance upgrades in the models from iPhone 11 onwards. Generally iPhones never freeze or hang like Android phones. so with normal everyday use the need to upgrade to a newer model is not necessary. But yes if one is a professional gamer then an upgrade is needed.

The battery is yet another very important factor due to which people want to change their phones, but in the case of iPhones the battery is good for a period of as many as three years. in case one experiences a battery drain after two years of usage one can easily buy and change new batteries for as low as $49 to $99 dollars.

The camera of iPhones that have been in the market for the last three years have seen very little change camera features wise also. Other than a marked improvement in taking low-light shots. Other than that, most iPhone models have panorama shots, slow motion shots and time lapse options.

Hence, there is no point in burning a hole in the pocket and investing a fortune in buying a new iPhone when you already have one which is just one or two years old.