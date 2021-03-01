Realme is rumoured to launch its upcoming X9 series soon. The Realme X9 series may come with two model that will be known as Realme X9 and Realme X9 Pro.

Now the specification of the upcoming phone Realme X9 Pro has been leaked online on Weibo ahead of its official launch and it is tipped to come with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and it may feature a 90Hz refresh rate.

Realme X9 Pro is most likely the successor of the Realme X7 Pro that was launched in India last month.

Realme X9 Pro Price and specifications (exptected):

The leak on Realme X9 Pro was made by a tipster known as WhyLab The tipster suggests that the phone may feature a full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and it is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Realme X9 Pro may sport a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera and two secondary 13-megapixel sensors.

The phones may pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support which will be the same as Realme X7 Pro.

The Realme X9 Pro is likely to come with a hole-punch design and it is placed on the top left corner of the screen.

Realme X9 Pro is expected to be priced a little higher than the Realme X7 Pro which was launched in India last month at a starting price of Rs. 29,999.

However, the company hasn’t made any official announcement about Realme X9 series yet.