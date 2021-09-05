Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro 5G available with price cut up to Rs 3,000 in India

Realme X7 and X7 Pro 5G smartphones are getting a limited time price cut in India during the Flipkart Carnival sale.

Flipkart Carnival sale is currently ongoing on its e-commerce portal. The sale offers many discounts and deals on smartphones and other electronic gadgets.

As per reports, the Realme X7 and X7 Pro have received up to Rs 3,000 price cut on Flipkart.

The Realme X7 5G’s actual price is set for Rs 21,999 but with the price cut, it is available for purchase with an affordable price tag of to Rs 19,999 in Flipkart.

On the other hand, the price of Realme X7 Pro 5G has dropped to as low as ₹26,999 from its original price of Rs 29,999.

The two smartphones is available for sale in colors options like –Nebula, Space Silver, Fantasy, and Mystic Black.

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro 5G Specifications

The Realme X7 feature a 6.4-inch SuperAMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz

The Realme X7 5G is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and is equipped with a punch-hole camera display, an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the rear the smartphone comprises triple camera set-up which includes 64MP, 8MP and 2 MP cameras. The battery capacity of the smartphone is 4310 mAh and supports 50W ‘SuperDart Charging’.

The Realme X7 Pro, on the other hand, features a 6.55-inch SuperAMOLED display with a higher 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The duo has the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass. It comes with a quad camera setup which includes 64 MP, 8MP, 2MP and 2MP cameras.

The Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor. It will be available in a single variant of 8GB+128GB

The smartphone is equipped with 4500 mAh battery and supports 65W SuperDart charge technology.

The series boots on Android 11 out of the box with Realme’s custom UI on top of it.