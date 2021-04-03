Realme has added one more smartphone to the X7 Series by launching the Realme X7 Pro Ultra aka Extreme Edition in China. The Realme X7 series already has Realme X7 5G and Pro 5G which were debuted in China first then were launched in India in February.

The new phone comes with 90Hz refresh rate display, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G SoC and triple rear cameras.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition price, Availability

Realme X7 Pro Ultra aka Extreme Edition priced in China is set at CNY 2,299 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 2,599 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The price of phone in Indian Rupees is around Rs 25,600- Rs 29,000.

The phone is available in Black Forest and Castle Sky colour options. The phone is on sale in online stores of China.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition specifications

The Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and 1,200 nits brightness.

The phone runs Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The phone sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with 4cm focal length.

The phone has a 32-megapixel shooter on the front for selfie and video call.

The variant packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

The phone’s connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint reader for security. The phone measures 159.9×73.4x.7.8mm and weighs 170 grams.