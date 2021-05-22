Realme X7 Max 5G Price Teased, Check Expected Features And Other Details Here

realme x7 max 5g price leaked in india
Image Credit: Realme

Ahead of its launch in India, the price of Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone has been teased on the internet.

According to MySmartPrice website, the price of Realme X7 Max 5G will start at Rs 27,999 (8GB RAM+ 128 GB Storage) in the country. On the other hand, the 12GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant will cost Rs 30,999, said the website.

Even though there is no confirmation about the dates of launch for Realme X7 Max 5G, reports suggest that Realme is planning to launch the device very soon.

The smartphone will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The Realme X7 Max is expected to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo. The Realme GT Neo was recently launched in China.

Also read: NoiseFit Active Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitor, 14 Sports Mode Launched In India

The recently released Realme GT Neo features a 6.43 inch Samsung Super AMOLED full-HD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by MediaTek processor along with ARM G77 MC9 GPU. The Realme GT Neo is based on Android 11 and runs Realme UI 2.0.

The Realme GT features a triple camera setup at the rear (64MP+ 8MP + 2MP) and a selfie camera (16MP). The device is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Other connectivity features in the device include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, UFS 3.1 Storage, 3.5 mm headphone jack, in screen fingerprint sensor and USB type-C support.

