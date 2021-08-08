Realme X7 getting Android 11 based realme UI 2.0 stable update in India

Realme X7 Android 11 update
Picture Credit: Realme

The Realme X7 smartphone is receiving Android 11-based realme UI 2.0 stable update in India. The smartphone was launched in early February this year with realme UI based on Android 10.

Six months after its launch, the device has finally started receiving the Android 11-based realme UI stable update.

Earlier in May, the company released the Android 11 beta update for realme X7. Now, the phone is finally receiving the stable update.

The realme UI 2.0 stable update for the realme X7 in India is being rolled out with firmware version RMX3092_11.C.05.

The stable update is available on the firmware version RMX2176PU_11.A.14, RMX2176PU_11.A.16, RMX2176PU_11.A.17, RMX2176PU_11.A.18, or RMX2176PU_11.A.20.

Like other OTA software updates, the latest system update for the realme X7 is also being rolled out in batches.

So, some of the phones may get it sooner than others, while the others will have to wait for some time more.

If users are not satisfied with the latest version of realme UI then they can roll back to the previous version by installing the rollback package.

However, by installing the rollback process the device’s internal storage will be wiped out. so you should think carefully before you install the package.

Realme X7 could also get Android 12 in the future as it is a new smartphone and has only received one major software update so far.

