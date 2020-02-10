Realme X50 Pro 5G to launch at MWC 2020 on Feb 24

Beijing: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme on Monday confirmed that the company’s upcoming flagship ‘X50 Pro 5G’ will be launched on February 24 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

According to GizmoChina, the teaser image shows that the smartphone will come with a dual punch-hole cut-out for the front-facing camera and the display will be curved towards the edges.

Recently, the company’s CMO Xu Qi Chase had confirmed that the Realme X50 Pro 5G will come with model number RMX2071 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.

To recall, the Realme X50 5G was launched in China in January this year.

Realme X50 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 120Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the device will come with at least a variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.