Realme X50 Pro 5G to come with Snapdragon 865 SoC

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone ‘X50 Pro 5G’ in India on Monday and now ahead of the official debut Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India has revealed that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and 65W SuperDart charging support.

“#realmeX50Pro is a gigantic leap for us. #real5G, SD 865, 65W SuperDart charging and other amazing features,” he tweeted.

In another recent tweet the company has revealed on Twitter that the phone will sport six cameras in total.

64MP quad rear cameras are expected to sit on the rear panel, and two, on the front.

64MP main back camera will be 20x hybrid zoom, 119-degree ultra-wide mode, Super Nightscape 3.0 as well as portrait blur video and UIS Max super video stabilisation.

The device will feature a punch-hole front camera in the device’s top left corner is confirmed to come with a 90Hz display.

To recall, the Realme X50 5G was launched in China in January this year.

Realme X50 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 120Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the device will come with at least a variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.