Realme Watch 3 Pro listed on Flipkart ahead of its launch in India, Check Specs here

Ahead of its launch in India on September 6, the Realme Watch 3 Pro has been listed on Flipkart. Realme is planning to launch Realme C33 smartphone and Realme Buds Air 3S in the upcoming launch event along with Realme Watch 3 Pro. The key features of the smartphone include AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, GPS and much more.

The specifications of the Realme Watch 3 Pro have been listed on Flipkart and are mentioned below.

Display and connectivity

The display of the smartwatch is AMOLED and is 7.78 inches with 368 x 448 pixel resolution. It features an always on display and offers calling function. Users can accept, reject and mute calls through the smartwatch. They also get a speaker for better connectivity. The other key connectivity features are Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, operating range 10m etc.

The battery life of the Realme Watch 3 Pro is up to 10 days and has a rechargeable battery. The charge time of the smartwatch is 150 minutes. An USB cable is also bundled with the smartwatch.

Fitness and watch functions

When it comes to fitness functions, the smartphone offers Calorie count meter, step count meter, heart rate monitor, alarm clock and much more.

Other details

The dial of the Realme Watch 3 Pro is rectangular in shape and grey in colour. The strap of the watch is silicone and the water resistance offered on the watch is 1.5m. It is ideal for men and women and is compatible with Android as well as iOS. The smartwatch gets 1 year manufacturer warranty against manufacturing defects.

Price

The Realme Watch 3 Pro is priced at Rs 5,499 and also gets various bank offers. We will know the final price of smartwatch after it launches on September 6. Apart for Flipkart, the smartwatch is expected to be offered on realme.com as well as offline stores.