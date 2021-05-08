Realme V25 could be launched soon; Tipped to feature Snapdragon 768G SoC and triple rear cameras

Realme V25 is tipped to be a rebranded Oppo K9 5G and it is expected to be launched in China soon. A new leak has suggested that the Realme V25 could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset and may have specifications similar to the Oppo K9 5G on Thursday, May 7.

A realme phone with model number Realme RMX3143 listed on TENAA could be launched in China as Realme V25, tipped a Chinese tipster.

As per the tipstrer, the TENAA listing was published a few days ago and it has also listed some specifications of the phone. The alleged listing hinted that the phone will come in two colour options –Black and Blue.

The tipster also shared some screen shots of the TENAA listing of Realme V25 which shows the phone is likely to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC.

The phone’s processor could be paired with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options.

The screen shots also revealed that the phone may have a a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a hole-punch design for selfie camera.

As per the TENAA listing, the phone could run on Android 11 OS and have up to 256GB internal storage.

The phone may sport a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera. The camera setup could be housed in a single line inside a rectangular module.

The triple rear cameras of Realme V25 could include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel shooter and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone is also tipped to have a 32-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

The device could draw power from a 4,400mAh battery.

As per reports, the phone could have a under-display fingerprint sensor. In terms of dimension, the device is tipped to measure 159.1×73.4×8.1mm and weigh 174 grams.

As per the leaked specification, the phone seems to have similar specifications as the Oppo K9 5G. Lets wait and see if the company really launches a phone similar to Oppo K9 5G phone in the future.