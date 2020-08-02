Realme Ultra-thin SuperDart Chargers to launch in India soon

New Delhi: Realme has confirmed that its 50W and 65W Ultra-skinny SuperDart chargers are set to launch in the Indian market soon.

The announcement was made earlier on Twitter by Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India.

“We will soon introduce the 65W and 50W #realme Ultra-thin #SuperDart Chargers. More easy to carry and use,” Sheth said in a tweet.

According to an image shared by Sheth on Twitter, the chargers will have a pocketable design. However, the pricing and availability of the products have not been revealed yet.

Earlier, the smartphone maker announced the launch of 125W UltraDART Flash Charging solution.

The company claims the charging technology can power up a 5G smartphone with a battery capacity of 4,000mAh up to 33 per cent in just 3 minutes. The same can be fully charged to 100 per cent in just 20 minutes.

(with inputs from IANS)