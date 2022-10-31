Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13 rolling out for Realme GT 2 Pro

The Realme GT 2 Pro is now getting the realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13 across several regions including Europe, India, Latin America, and more. The realme UI 3.0 is getting rolled out in different batches and will reach the users in batches. The update fixes security and privacy issues and enhances gaming experience, efficiency, and much more.

Before installing the update, users should keep it in mind that they should have RMX3301_11_A.21 version installed in their device. As of now, the company is pushing the update to 5 percent of users. The broader roll-out will be till the end of November. The UI version of the Android 13 update is RMX2156_11.C.08. The details about the update are as follows.

Aquamorphic Design

Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

Optimizes UI layers for clearer and neater visual experience.

Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability.

Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.

Optimizes fonts for better readability.

Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.

Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.

Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default • You can search content online and on your device.

Personalization

Adds Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy

Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots • The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

Optimizes Private Safe • The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital Wellbeing

Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children’s vision.

