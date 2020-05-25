Realme to produce Smart TVs in India post-lockdown, flagship TVs soon

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Chinese smartphone brand Realme which is locally manufacturing every single smartphone that is being sold in India will begin production of its newly-launched Smart TVs in the country once the lockdown is over and situation stabilizes, Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and CEO, Realme India said on Monday.

The company will also launch flagship-level TVs soon, along with accessories like soundbar, in the India market.

Currently, Realme is all prepared to start surface-mount technology (SMT) production in India for its affordable smart TVs. Realme, said Sheth, is investing on a complete production line from basic components to panel assembling and SMT.

“For realme smartphones, we started our SMT assembling lines from day one and even invested Rs 300 crore towards eight new SMT lines during last Diwali season to meet the surge of consumer demands,” Sheth told IANS.

“Our commitment for Realme Smart TV will be the same. This is our commitment to bring more production to India and contribute more to our nation’s economic growth post lockdown,” Sheth added.

Taking on the market leader Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone brand Realme finally forayed into the tech-lifestyle segment with bringing its first-ever Smart TV, starting from just Rs 12,999, and Smart Watch to the Indian market.

“We don’t consider only one brand to be our competition. Rvery brand will be our competition that offers TVs in 32-inch and 43-inch category,” said Sheth, adding that Realme Smart TVs will become the benchmark for TVs in the category with infisty-leading features and specifications

Realme is looking forward to sell 8-10 million of its AIoT products in India this year that includes TV, audio accessories and wearables.

To attain the goal, it is expanding its distribution channels to tier-4 and tier-5 towns, aiming to have 400-plus distributors onboard to cover 35,000 plus mobile stores and more exclusive service centres.

The smartphone maker is also working towards strengthening its localisation strategies.

“Realme will make all efforts to become the most popular tech lifestyle brand in India. We aims to launch multiple AIoT products in 2020 around your ‘Personal, Home, and Travel’ experience,” said Sheth.

The company had a great start with realme Buds Air that was the second best-selling TWS in 2019.

“We have sold more than one million wireless headphones so far. Even as lock-down has impacted sales in Q2, we are pushing our limits to maintain growth because the market demand for smartphones is massive,” Sheth noted.