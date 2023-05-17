Realme teases launch timeline of Realme 11 Pro series in India

Realme launched realme 11 series devices in China few days back. Now, the smartphone maker has confirmed the launch of the series in India. The realme 11 pro series will make its debut in India in June 2023 and the sale is expected to be around the same time. “Something Pro is happening in June,”said realme in its official tweet

The specifications of the Realme 11 Pro series is expected to be the same as the devices offered in China.

Realme 11 Pro

Realme 11 Pro will get 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with Mediatek Dimensity 7050 processor and Mali G68 GPU. When it comes to camera, the device will offer dual rear camera setup along with a selfie camera. Users will get RAM up to 12GB and storage up to 512GB.

The rear dual camera setup will be 108MP + 2MP while the front camera will be 16MP. When it comes to battery, the device offers 5,000 mAh capacity battery which will support 67W fast charging.

Realme 11 Pro +

Realme 11 Pro + will offer 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with Mediatek Dimensity 7050 processor. The processor of the device will be same as the Pro variant. Users get RAM up to 12GB and storage up to 1TB.

When it comes to the camera, the device offers triple rear camera setup along with a front camera. The triple rear camera setup will be 200MP + 8MP + 2MP while the front camera is 32MP. When it comes to battery, the device offers 5,000 mAh capacity battery which supports 100W fast charging.

Both smartphones offer Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 custom skin out of the box. When it comes to connectivity, all the three devices offer 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging/ data transfer. The storage on the devices can be extended via a microSD card.

Price: The Realme 11 Pro might cost between Rs 25,000 and Rs 32,000 as it launches in India. On the other hand, the Realme 11 is expected to be priced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 26,000 in India.