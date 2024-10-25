Realme teases AI features and colour options of upcoming flagship Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme will launch its next flagship device- Realme GT 7 Pro on November 4 in China. The smartphone manufacturer has teased that the Realme GT 7 Pro will offer interesting AI features along with refreshed colour options. Realme GT 7 Pro will be launched along with the Realme UI 6.0.

The Realme GT 7 Pro will offer some impressive AI features and will be powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Realme UI 6.0 which will be the interface of the handset will offer interactive experience powered by AI integration and fluid design. The upcoming flagship device from Realme will offer AI Sketch to Image feature which will transform simple sketches into detailed pictures. Features like the AI Motion Deblur technology, AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity will also enhance the clarity of the pictures. When it comes to gaming the device gets AI Game Super Resolution feature that will take the in-game visuals to 1.5K resolution. The improved gaming experience in terms of visuals can be felt while playing PUBG and Genshin Impact, said the company.

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro will be launched on November 4 at 2 pm local time in China. It will offer a Samsung Eco² OLED Plus display which will offer 2000 nits of global peak brightness. There will be an in-display fingerprint sensor in the device and the panel offers Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in the device is expected to offer great performance in terms of overall features. The colour options that will be offered on the device include Mars Exploration Edition, Star Trail Titanium, and Light Domain White.