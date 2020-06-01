Realme Smart TV to go on sale on June 2

Realme Smart TV to go on sale on June 2

New Delhi: Chinese brand Realme on Monday announced its Smart TV will go on sale for the first time on June 2 on realme.com and Flipkart.

The Smart TV will be available in two sizes – 32-inch model priced at Rs 12,999 and 43-inch variant priced at Rs 21,999. The sale will start at 12 noon, the company said in a statement.

Flipkart customers can avail six-month free trial of Youtube Premium and standard EMI option while buying on realme.com and Flipkart.

The Smart TV comes with one-year warranty, along with an additional one-year warranty on its panel.

The company said it aims to provide fast door-step installation service within 48 hours of over 85 per cent purchases with over 780-plus service centers.

The Realme Smart TV runs on Android 9.0 and comes with Google Assistant to control the TV with one’s voice to customize the experience.

The pre-installed apps are Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube.

It is the first TV in its price segment to be powered by a high-performance MediaTek 64-bit quad-core processor.

The RAM of the Realme Smart TV is clocked at 2133MHz, which is faster than normal 1600MHz RAM used in other TVs.

The TV also comes with Dolby Audio certificated 24W Quad Stereo speakers, comprising two sets of speakers that are located at the bottom.