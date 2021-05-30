Realme has announced to launch the Realme Smart TV 4K in India on May 31. Now some specifications and pricing in India of the upcoming Tv has been leaked online ahead of its launch.

The Realme Smart TV 4K will come in two models that is 43-inch and 50-inch. The TV models will feature voice assistance. Both models are expected to offer 4K resolution with 178-degree viewing angles.

Known tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) partnered with realmetimes made the new leak.

As per the new leak, Realme Smart TV 4K models will be powered by a quad-core MediaTek SoC and run on Android 10.

Apart from this they will have connectivity features like Bluetooth v5 and dual-band Wi-Fi.

The tipster has revealed the pricing details of both the upcoming Realme Smart TV models. As per the leaked report, the 43-inch model may be priced between Rs 28,000 and Rs 30,000 while the 50-inch model may carry a price tag between Rs 33,000 and Rs 35,000.

Realme Smart TV 4K specifications (expected)

The 43-ich and 50-inch Realme Smart TV 4K models are expected to be powered by a quad-core MediaTek SoC and run on Android TV 10.

Both the TV models are expected to feature Dolby Vision technology and will come equipped with an inbuilt Chroma Boost Picture Engine for accurate colour reproduction.

Both models will have 4K resolution with 178-degree viewing angles and 1.07 billion colours.

The new Realme TV models will have Dolby Atmos audio support and DTS HD support. They could have 24W quad stereo speaker system for audio.

The upcoming Tv models models may come with two USB ports, three HDMI ports, Ethernet port, AV out port, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5, and a tuner port for connectivity.

The 43-inch model is reportedly rated for 100W power consumption while the 50-inch model is rated for 200W.

Realme has not revealed any information about the pricing and the specifications for the TV models yet, except for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support, voice assistance, and the sizes.

Realme Smart TV 4K will be launched on May 31 at 12:30pm IST through the social media channels.