Realme showcases 300W fast charging technology for its devices, to be officially revealed soon

Smartphone maker Realme is soon going to unveil its 300W fast charging technology soon and this been teased by the company. For those who are unknown, Realme will be launching ‘world’s fastest charging technology’ on August 14th. In a leaked video which was initially reported by 91mobiles we get to see the ultra-fast charging that will be available on the smartphone.

The leaked video shows a realme official demonstrating the charging technology to the viewers. We can see a smartphone which is plugged to a fast charger showing rapidly rising battery percentage. We can see that the smartphone charges rapidly from 0 to 17 percent in just 35 seconds. Even though the battery capacity fof the smartphone has not been revealed, the charging time is very quick. In a real world this will be a boon for those who constantly keep on forgetting to charge their device.

Even though it is rumoured that the speed of the charging will be 300W, it might be more than 300W. If Realme is as good as the video shows, it can achieve the tag of world’s fastest charging technology.

In case you are wondering about Realme’s charging tech, the OEM has already showcased its technology through its 240W fast charging technology. The Realme GT Neo 5 smartphone supported 240W fast charging technology. The device had 4600mAh battery and the 240W charger could fully charge it in less than 10 minutes. 0 to 20 percent could be achieved in just 80 seconds.