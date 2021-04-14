Realme ‘Q Series’ To Come With Balance Of Performance And Price, Says Executive

Realme Q series smartphones has been teased to arrive with a balance of performance and price by a company executive on Weibo.

The executive has shared that although the Realme Q series of phones will not have the same good performance as the Realme GT series but it wull offer good value when it comes to price to performance.

However, the company has not revealed any other information on the new Q series phones.

Realme Product Director Wang Wei Derek said on Weibo that the company wants to bring more budget friendly smartphones that offer more value and performance with its new Q series of handsets.

He also added that these Q series smartphones will not be as powerful as the Realme GT series. But the Realme Q series and Realme GT series together would be able to satisfy more audience.

The executive did not share any specific details about the launch, specification of the smartphones of the Realme Q series.

Meanwhile, the Realme India Chief Marketing Officer Francis Wong has teased the launch of Realme GT series in India. The GT series phones will be launched next month.

Realme recently launched three budget friendly smartphones Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 under its C-series in India with a starting price of Rs 6,999.

Notably, the Realme launched a phone called Realme Q back in September 2019 in China which was a rebranded Realme 5 Pro.