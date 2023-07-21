Realme Pad 2 launched in India; offers Helio G99 processor with Android 13 OS

Realme has launched the Realme Pad 2 in India at Rs 19,999. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and gets an 11.5-inch display that offers 2K resolution. Some key specs of the device include 8MP rear camera along with narrow bezels. The tablet was officially launched in India alongside Realme C53.

The Realme Pad 2 offers a 2K IPS LCD display of 11.5 inches. The refresh rate offered on the Pad 2 is 120Hz while the screen-to-body ratio is 82.5 percent. This points out that the bezels on the tablet are very narrow. The peak brightness of the tablet is 450nits and it also gets O1 ultra-vision engine for better image quality.

A MediaTek Helio G99 SoC powers the device and is coupled with Mali-G57 MC2. In terms of RAM, the device gets up to 8GB RAM while the storage of the tablet is 256GB. The storage space can be increased through an external memory card (micro SD). In terms of OS, the Realme Pad 2 gets a Android 13-based Realme UI out of the box.

Speaking about the camera on the device, we get 8MP camera on the rear as well as the front. The battery on the device is 8360mAh and supports 33W fast charging. When it comes to connectivity features the Realme Pad 2 gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C charging port.

Variants and Sale

The Realme Pad 2 6GB RAM + 128GB variant costs Rs 19,999, while 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 22,999. Pre-booking of the tablet can be done between July 26th and July 31st. Customers who are up to pre-booking can get up to Rs 2000 discount. The first sale of the tablet will be on August 1st, 12PM through Flipkart, Realme website as well as offline stores. In terms of colours, we can have it in Grey and Green options.