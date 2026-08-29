Realme P4s 5G launched in India with 8,000mah battery

Advertisement

Realme has launched the P4s 5G in India, adding another smartphone to its P-series lineup. The phone focuses on a large battery, gaming performance and a high-refresh-rate display.

Key Specifications

Advertisement

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K Samsung AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G

Battery: 8,000mAh with 80W fast charging

Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultrawide

Front Camera: 16MP

Software: Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16

Price: Starts at ₹34,999

The Realme P4s 5G will be available in Electric Cyan and Titanium Grey, with sales starting September 3 through Flipkart and other retail channels.