Realme P4s 5G launched in India with 8,000mah battery
The new Realme smartphone comes with a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, MediaTek chipset and 80W fast charging
Realme has launched the P4s 5G in India, adding another smartphone to its P-series lineup. The phone focuses on a large battery, gaming performance and a high-refresh-rate display.
Key Specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K Samsung AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G
- Battery: 8,000mAh with 80W fast charging
- Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultrawide
- Front Camera: 16MP
- Software: Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16
- Price: Starts at ₹34,999
The Realme P4s 5G will be available in Electric Cyan and Titanium Grey, with sales starting September 3 through Flipkart and other retail channels.