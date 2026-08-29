Realme P4s 5G launched in India with 8,000mah battery

The new Realme smartphone comes with a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, MediaTek chipset and 80W fast charging

By Anustupa Mishra
realme p4s 5g

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Realme has launched the P4s 5G in India, adding another smartphone to its P-series lineup. The phone focuses on a large battery, gaming performance and a high-refresh-rate display.

Key Specifications

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  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K Samsung AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G
  • Battery: 8,000mAh with 80W fast charging
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultrawide
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Software: Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16
  • Price: Starts at ₹34,999

The Realme P4s 5G will be available in Electric Cyan and Titanium Grey, with sales starting September 3 through Flipkart and other retail channels.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Launched, Brings Exynos 2500 And 7 Years Of Updates

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