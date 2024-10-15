Realme P1 Speed 5G gaming device launched in India at Rs 17,999

Realme has launched a new gaming-focused P series smartphone called P1 Speed 5G in India on Tuesday. The Realme P series already has Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G, and Realme P2 Pro 5G. The company has also introduced its first wireless headphones Realme Techlife Studio H1 in the country along with the P1 Speed 5G. The device feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support, and a 6,050mm square stainless steel VC cooling area for heat management.

Realme P1 Speed 5G Price in India

The Realme P1 Speed 5G price is set at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 20,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The company is also offered a limited coupon discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the device that brings down the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants to Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively. It is offered in Brushed Blue and Textured Titanium colour options.

The sale of the Realme P1 Speed 5G will begin on October 20, 12:00am IST onwards through Realme.com and Flipkart.

Meanwhile, the Realme Techlife Studio H1 are priced at an introductory price of Rs 4,499. It is available in Black, Red, and White colours. They are scheduled to go on sale from 21 October through Realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and Myntra.

Realme P1 Speed 5G Specifications

The Realme P1 Speed 5G features 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor, Android 14 based realme UI 5.0, 5,000mAh battery, 50-megapixel AI camera unit, 16-megapixel selfie camera, and Steel VC cooling system.

The screen supports 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 92.65 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 2,000nits peak brightness. It has a Rainwater Smart Touch feature.

The Dimensity processor comes with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. With Dynamic RAM feature, the memory expans up to 26GB.

The device is claimed to support 90fps for multiple games.

It gets 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C port as connectivity options. Sensors onboard include an acceleration sensor, gyroscope, magnetic induction sensor, flicker sensor and light sensor. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The 5,000mAh battery on the phone supports 45W charging. It measures 161.7×74.7×7.6mm and weighs 185 grams.

The Realme Techlife Studio H1 headphones LDAC Audio Codec and come with Hi-Res Certification. It has 40mm dynamic bass drivers and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The headphones have 43dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation feature for an uninterrupted audio experience. This feature uses both feedforward and feedback microphones to detect and neutralise external noise.