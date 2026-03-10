Realme Note 80 launched with 6,300mAh battery, 6.74-Inch Display

Advertisement

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has introduced its new budget smartphone, the Realme Note 80, in select international markets. The handset has initially gone on sale in Indonesia through the company’s official online store. The device comes in two colour options and two storage variants.

Price and Availability

The base variant of the Realme Note 80 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at IDR 16,99,000 (approximately Rs. 9,000). The higher variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for IDR 19,99,000 (around Rs. 11,000). Buyers can choose between Glacier Blue and Storm Black colour options.

Display and Performance

The smartphone features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It supports up to 563 nits peak brightness and comes with Panda MN228 protection. The device runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.

The phone is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor paired with a Mali‑G57 GPU. It includes 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and offers up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage.

Camera Features

The Realme Note 80 is equipped with a single 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus support. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone carries a 5-megapixel front camera with a 77-degree field of view. The handset supports video recording up to 720p at 30 frames per second.

Battery and Connectivity

The device is backed by a 6,300mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and a USB Type-C port. It also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Other Features

The smartphone includes multiple sensors such as a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, e-compass, accelerometer, and gyroscope. The device has an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security.

The Realme Note 80 measures 167.2×76.6×7.94mm and weighs around 197 grams.