Realme Neo 8 important specs leaked, might offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 8000mAh battery

Advertisement

Realme is likely to launch the Realme Neo 8 soon and the device will be the successor to the Realme Neo 7, revealed latest leak. Important specification of the upcoming device has been revealed by a tipster and this might get some Android users excited.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Chinese microblogging platform-Weibo has highlighted specifications of an upcoming Realme device and a report by Gizmochina has hinted that the device might be Realme Neo 8. If this turns out to be true, it will be powered by Qualcomm’s rumoured Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The device will have more than 8000mAh battery added the leak.

Realme Neo 8 is likely to succeed Realme Neo 7 that launched last year in December in 2024. The base variant of the smartphone comes with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and costs price of CNY 2099 (around Rs 26,000).

Advertisement

The device gets a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO OLED display that gets a FHD+ resolution. The refresh rate is 1-120Hz. The panel with peak local brightness of 6000 nits gets Crystal Armor Glass protection and is made by BOE. An optical in-display fingerprint scanner is offered under the display. The selfie cam is 16MP and is placed inside punch-hole punch. On the rear, the Neo 7 gets a 50MP primary camera (IMX882) while there is OIS. The other back camera is an 8MP ultrawide camera.

Other connectivity features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 7700mm2 VC heatsink and 7000 mAH battery.

Also Read: Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Offer A Bigger Punch Hole For Selfie Camera, Sensor To Remain Unchanged: Leak