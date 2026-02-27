Realme Narzo Power 5G to launch with huge 10,001 mAh battery on March 5, 2026

Advertisement

Realme is going to expand the Narzo lineup with another fresh device on March 5, 2026. The company has confirmed that the Narzo Power 5G will be launching in India on March 5.

The company has teased the device will launch with a huge 10,001 mAh battery.

Accoding to rumours, the upcoming Realme NArzo Power will features similar specifications as the Realme P4 Power, which was launched a few weeks ago, as both the devices carry the same 10,001 mAh battery. Moreover, the teaser poster of the soon-to-launched device looks very similar to the P4 Power.

Relame has also opened a microsite for the upcoming device. In the micro site, it has been listed that the Power 5G will be equipped with Dimensity 7400 SoC at the helm, the screen’s 144Hz refresh rate and 6,500-nit peak brightness, and the 50MP main camera with OIS and a Sony sensor. The device has also been confirmed to boot Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. Realme has also revealed that the Narzo Power 5G weighs 219g and supports 80W wired and 27W reverse wired charging.

All of those specs are identical to the P4 Power, by the way. So this is definitely a straight-up rebrand of the P4 Power. The Narzo Power is promised to receive three major Android OS updates and four years of security patches.