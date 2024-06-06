Realme Narzo N63 launched in India, offers octacore processor and 5000mAh battery

Smartphone manufacturer Realme has launched a new smartphone- Realme Narzo N63 in India and it is the same Realme C63 that went official in Indonesia last month. The availability of the device will be from June 10 and it will be from 12 noon local time. The price of the device starts from Rs 7999 for the 64GB variant base variant. Buyers get multiple colour options for the smartphone too. This device can be a great for those who are looking for a secondary smartphone.

Specifications

The Realme Narzo N63 smartphone offers a 6.74-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels. The IPS LCD screen offers a refresh rate of 90Hz and touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The peak brightness of the device is up to 450. The phone gets a Unisoc T612 SoC coupled with Mali-G57 GPU. In terms of RAM, the device gets 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128 GB internal storage.

When it comes to camera, the Realme Narzo N63 offers a 50-megapixel AI-powered primary rear camera. The front camera offers an 8-megapixel sensor and is housed in a teardrop display. The device also gets Dynamic Button, Air Gesture, and Mini Capsule 2.0 software features. The device gets a huge 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Other connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C etc. In terms of security we get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device gets IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Colour options on the device are Leather Blue and Twilight Purple. The Leather Blue colour option will be available in a vegan leather film. The 4GB + 64GB option is priced at Rs 8499 while the 4GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs 8999. The device will be available on Amazon and Realme India website.