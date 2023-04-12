Realme Narzo N55 budget smartphone with Helio G88 SoC launched in India

Realme has launched another budget smartphone- Realme Narzo N55 in the Indian market today. The smartphone offers some features that are quite good for budget smartphones. The smartphone will be sold from April 18 at 12 PM and it will be available on Realme and Amazon India websites. However, there is a special sale that is scheduled for April 13 at 12PM for the smartphone on the above mentioned websites.

Specifications

The Realme Narzo N55 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC (12nm process technology) and is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. On the other hand, the storage of the smartphone goes up to 128GB. In terms of OS, the smartphone offers Android 13 OS based on Realme UI out of the box.

The display of the smartphone is 6.72-inches and offers IPS LCD Full HD+ resolution. The refresh rate of the smartphone is 90Hz and it also offers the Mini Capsule feature. The screen-to-body ratio of the smartphone is 91.4 per cent and 680nits of peak brightness. The feature offers user to adjust to the display and it is available around the camera punch-hole cutout. When it comes to camera of the device, the smartphone gets 64-MP primary lenses along with a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera of the device is 8MP camera and is housed in the punch-hole of the device.

The battery capacity of the smartphone is 5000mAh and will support 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The company claims that the device can be charged from zero to 50 percent in 29 minutes. The device gets a gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with support of USB-C port.

The smartphone will be available in two attractive colours and that include Prime Blue and Prime Black.

Price

The Realme Narzo N55 is priced at Rs 10,999 for 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variant will cost Rs 12,999. According to the special offer users will get additional Rs 1000 off on the smartphone during the special sale tomorrow.