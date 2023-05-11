Realme Narzo N53: Check the launch timeline and other details

Advertisement

Realme has announced the launch of Realme Narzo N53 in India. The device has been termed as the as the slimmest smartphone offered by till date by the company. It will be launched on May 18 in India and will be available via Amazon India website. It will be a value for money device and is expected to cost under Rs 15,000 as it launches.

The Realme Narzo N53 will be the second device of the Realme Nazro N series. The Narzo N55 had debuted last year.

Specifications

The Realme Narzo N53 is expected to be equipped with 6.72-inch screen. The refresh rate of the smartphone is expected to be 90Hz and there will be a punch hole cutout for the camera at the front.

In terms of RAM the smartphone might have RAM up to 6GB while the storage will be up to 128GB. The smartphone is expected to offer 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant along with 6GB RAM + 128GB. When it comes to colours, the device is expected to offer Feather Black and Feather Gold colours. There might be a presence of Dynamic RAM in the device along with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

When it comes to software, the Realme Narzo N53 will come with Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 custom skin out of the box.

In terms of camera setup, the Realme Narzo N53 will offer dual camera setup at the rear. The primary camera is expected to be 50MP primary camera while the secondary camera will be a 2MP sensor. On the front, the Narzo N53 offers an 8MP selfie camera.

Speaking about the Narzo N55, the device offers a 6.72-inch IPS LCD full HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The deivce gets MediaTek Helio G88 processor along with 6GB of RAM. Users get a storage of 128GB on the device.