Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Launched in India; price starts at Rs 16,999

Realme has launched the new Narzo 70 Turbo 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset in India. This is the newest addition to the company’s latest gaming-focused smartphones. The new Narzo series phone features a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 OLED screen and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. It features a stainless steel vapour cooling area of 6,050mm square.

Check the features, specifications and price in India.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Price in India

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G comes in three colour options and storage options. The price of the device in India is set at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version and the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM storage variants are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively.

It is go on sale in Turbo Yellow, Turbo Green, and Turbo Purple colour options starting from September 16 at 12:00pm IST via Amazon and Realme India website.

Realme is providing a special coupon discount of Rs 2,000 for buyers of the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G. This will bring down the starting price tag to Rs 14,999.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Specifications

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G comes with dual SIM (Nano) supports and offers great image quality via its ‘OLED Esports display, which is a 6.67-inch full HD+ Samsung E4 OLED screen that supports 1,080 x 2,400 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 2,000nits peak brightness.

It boots Android 14 based Realme UI 5.0 and offers a Rainwater Smart Touch feature.

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G paired with Mali-G615 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The onboard RAM can be expanded up to 26GB virtually. The gaming-focused device features a stainless steel vapour cooling area of 6,050mm square for heat dissipation. It has a GT mode that is said to offer 90fps on major game titles.

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G comes with a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi. Sensors onboard are acceleration sensor, flicker sensor, gyrometre, light sensor, magnetic induction sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers.

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G has a 5,000mAh battery unit with 45W charging support. The fast charging feature is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. It measures 161.7×74.7×7.6mm and weighs 185 grams. The handset gets an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.